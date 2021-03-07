Global Endowment Management LP Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

