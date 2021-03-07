Global Endowment Management LP Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $720,866,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.69 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

