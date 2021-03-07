Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.