Global Endowment Management LP Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. AON makes up 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

