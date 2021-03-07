Global Endowment Management LP Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $624.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.