Global Endowment Management LP Has $164.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $164,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,852,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,059,000 after buying an additional 195,597 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

