Global Endowment Management LP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $89.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.