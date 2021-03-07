Global Endowment Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

