Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,573,000 after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

