Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,730.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.