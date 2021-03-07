Global Endowment Management LP Invests $12.97 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000. SS&C Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

