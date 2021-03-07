Global Endowment Management LP Invests $7.86 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

