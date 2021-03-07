Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 13,403 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up approximately 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

RYAAY opened at $107.02 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

