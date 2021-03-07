Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 28,700 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 590,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,958,000 after buying an additional 495,940 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 904,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 429,135 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

