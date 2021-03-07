Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after acquiring an additional 289,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $352.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

