Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

