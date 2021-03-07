Global Endowment Management LP Sells 166,711 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

