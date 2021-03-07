Global Endowment Management LP Sells 51,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

