Global Endowment Management LP Sells 7,133 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,801,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

