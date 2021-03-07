Global Endowment Management LP Sells 9,800 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $189,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.