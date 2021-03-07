Global Endowment Management LP Takes $8.08 Million Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.83% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 2,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCE opened at $33.70 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $928.03 million, a PE ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

