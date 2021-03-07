Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) versus Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.70 $70.01 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.70 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.25

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.