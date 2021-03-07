Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.