Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $111,257.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

