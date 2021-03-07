GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $18,771.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,015.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.88 or 0.03275251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00369593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.76 or 0.01001185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.61 or 0.00406955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.00362086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00249278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00022580 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

