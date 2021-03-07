GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 47,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,729. GlobeImmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

