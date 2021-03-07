GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 557,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,598. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

