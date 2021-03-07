GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.