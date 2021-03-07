Gnosis Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $213.33 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $141.79 or 0.00274246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

Gnosis Token Trading

