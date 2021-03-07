GNY (GNY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $418,962.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. GNY has a market capitalization of $242.52 million and approximately $418,962.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.