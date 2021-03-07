GoByte Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $277,912.98 and $109.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006887 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,480,724 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

