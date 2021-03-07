GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Boosted by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,066 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up 2.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $34,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,040. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

