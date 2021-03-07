Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $112.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.55 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $425.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Golar LNG by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

