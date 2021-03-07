Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post $65.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.08 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $67.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $277.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

GMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.49 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

