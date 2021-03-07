Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0226

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $476,028.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00466452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00461694 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,257,092 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

