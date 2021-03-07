GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,508.03

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. GoldFund has a market cap of $130,508.03 and approximately $18.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 146.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006367 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

