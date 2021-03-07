GoldMint Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $292,994.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00792975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.