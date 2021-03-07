Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,834 shares of company stock valued at $304,682 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

