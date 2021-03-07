Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

GDDFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

