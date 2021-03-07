GravityCoin (GXX) Hits Market Cap of $108,302.08

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $108,302.08 and $396.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.00465007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00067845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00458032 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,331,786 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

