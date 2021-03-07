Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.21% of Gray Television worth $72,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gray Television by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $19.56 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

