Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $52.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.90 million and the highest is $52.22 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.05 million to $206.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $206.98 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.72 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $785.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.