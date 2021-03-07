GridCoin Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $16,393.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

