Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $76,273.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $22.04 or 0.00043497 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00791404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,987 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

