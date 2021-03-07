Guider Hits Market Cap of $23,011.83 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Guider has a market capitalization of $23,011.83 and approximately $77.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

