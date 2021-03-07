HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00467301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00076775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457555 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.