Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

