Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

