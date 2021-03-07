Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

