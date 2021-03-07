Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $101.09 million and approximately $421,165.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.61 or 0.03447266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00376125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.37 or 0.01028613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00412733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00366987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00257749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00023070 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 359,850,863 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

