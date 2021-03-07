Handshake Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $102.34 million and $452,037.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.50 or 0.03244889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00366728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.53 or 0.01005997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.00412042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00361819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00250554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 359,707,991 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

